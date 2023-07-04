2000trees 2023 previews: Hannah Grae

One of the most beloved weekends on the festival calendar, 2000trees returns this month with a line up stacked full of Upset faves.

The festival, which will take place in Cheltenham from 5th-8th July, will host sets from the likes of (Upset cover stars) The Xcerts, plus The Wonder Years, American Football, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Empire State Bastard, Joyce Manor, Prima Queen, Brutus, Kid Kapichi, Loathe, Martha, Sprints, Dream State and loads more.

We caught up with a few of our 2000trees up-and-coming faves to find out what they have planned. Next up, Hannah Grae.

Hello Hannah! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

Hey! Today I’ve been crocheting a sweater vest, and I’m about to make my own oat milk! Haha.

2000trees is a festival with its own strong sense of community – have you been before, either playing or as a fan?

I’ve never been! I’m so excited to experience the festival for the first time and also play my music! I’m really looking forward to it.

What was the first festival you went to as a fan? What was it like? Who did you see?

I was actually supposed to go to Reading Festival in 2020, but because of Covid, I couldn’t go. I’m really looking forward to this year ahead and experiencing so many festivals for the first time.

What’s your favourite thing about playing music festivals? How does it compare to a normal gig?

Festivals are my favourite. When I write my songs, I always picture playing them at festivals, outdoors, with a crowd that couldn’t be happier to be there. It really is thrilling. Also, meeting so many new people and fans is so special and something that doesn’t always happen at regular gigs.

Do you change the setlist up for festivals compared to your own shows?

My setlist pretty much stays the same, but I’m hoping to add a few tear-jerkers and epic anthems to my set for festival season.

What are the key elements of a good festival set, do you think?

I think that variety is important, but at the same time, the energy needs to stay high. People want to dance, sing and stay engaged. I’m hoping to crack the code of the perfect set list this year. (A cover song is always a winner.)

Who are you looking forward to catching up with or checking out at 2000trees this year?

I’m looking forward to seeing Black Honey for the first time! I’ve heard a lot about them, and I love their music.

If you could book any 3 bands to headline three nights of a festival, who are you taking?

Omg. Green Day (I love Billie Joe Armstrong so much), Bowling for Soup and probably Third Eye Blind. I’ve never seen any of them live, and they all have certain songs that I would SCREAM live.

2000trees is doing a lot of work on being a sustainable festival. Is that something that’s important to you when playing an event?

Yes, it really is. I try to be as sustainable as possible. I carry the biggest hydro flask around with me at all times and avoid drinking out of plastic bottles. I’m glad that 2000trees is so passionate about sustainability!

What else are you working on at the moment?

My second project is in its final stages before being released. I am SO excited for this. Entering a new era while also playing epic shows is gonna be such a special experience.

Taken from the July 2023 edition of Upset. Visit 2000trees.co.uk for more information about this year’s festival.