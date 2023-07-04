2000trees 2023 previews: Prima Queen

One of the most beloved weekends on the festival calendar, 2000trees returns this month with a line up stacked full of Upset faves.

The festival, which will take place in Cheltenham from 5th-8th July, will host sets from the likes of (Upset cover stars) The Xcerts, plus The Wonder Years, American Football, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Empire State Bastard, Joyce Manor, Brutus, Kid Kapichi, Loathe, Martha, Sprints, Dream State and loads more.

We caught up with a few of our 2000trees up-and-coming faves to find out what they have planned. Next up, Prima Queen.

Hello Prima Queen! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

We’re doing well, just eating a fry up at the Holiday Inn and heading off to our next show on tour!

2000trees is a festival with its own strong sense of community – have you been before, either playing or as a fan?

We’ve never been, but we’ve heard great things and are excited to go!

What was the first festival you went to as a fan? What was it like? Who did you see?

Kristin: Austin City Limits! It always has an amazing line-up, it’s a city festival, but I love Austin, so it was super special – I saw Haim.

Louise: My dad took me to Camp Bestival when I was 10 years old, and I remember being blown away by it. I saw Laura Marling and PJ Harvey and remember thinking that I wanted to do what they were doing.

What’s your favourite thing about playing music festivals? How does it compare to a normal gig?

People are a bit more loosey-goosey!

Do you change the setlist for festivals compared to your own shows?

Sometimes! Especially if you’re playing later in the night and people want to party, it feels like you have to play more upbeat songs to keep everyone excited.

What are the key elements of a good festival set, do you think?

High energy and connection with the audience.

Who are you looking forward to catching up with or checking out at 2000trees this year?

Sprints and Crows!

If you could book any 3 bands to headline three nights of a festival, who are you taking?

Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and Kate Bush.

2000trees is doing a lot of work on being a sustainable festival. Is that something that’s important to you when playing an event?

Definitely! There’s so much waste involved in festivals and events from all the plastic water bottles and cups, so it’s important to try and combat that.

What else are you working on at the moment?

An album.

Taken from the July 2023 edition of Upset. Visit 2000trees.co.uk for more information about this year’s festival.