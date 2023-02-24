Modern Error join 2000trees: “I’m excited for this line-up; it’s full of so much artistry”

It’s that time again: 7 Days Of Trees, 2000trees’ annual week-long event where they announce a new band every single day. So far, we’ve had ZULU – who you can also find in the March issue of Upset, ‘FYI’ – The Hurt Process, and Black Honey.

Now halfway through the unveilings, we can reveal that Modern Error – led by twin brothers Zak and Kel Pinchin – are also joining in this year’s fun. Having not long released their debut album’ Victim Of A Modern Age’, it’s an exciting time for the duo.

To celebrate the news, Zak tells us a bit more about what they’re up to.

Hello Zak! How has your 2023 been so far?

2023 has so far been inspirational and a real pour of expression for us.

Have you sacked off your New Year’s resolutions yet?

I am so close to inevitably failing, but I’m still hanging in there. I tend to get over-ambitious.

It’s been a year since you released your debut album – how are you feeling about it now? Any particular highlights from around that time?

I think, like many people with debut albums, I have such an emotional attachment to it. I love every piece of it and how it works. It reminds me of getting lost in ideas, which is everything.

I think there’s nothing like being able to share something that’s internal to the external world, sharing the unexplainable or something you cannot articulate any other way. And then seeing people you don’t even know resonate with it, teenage idols, friends, and family is something quite surreal but rewarding. Something I’ve found that is special is when someone asks about the concept, the artwork, the idea of motifs and song meanings. Those things are buried into it as things to find on a few listens, so it’s amazing to see it happen as intended. I think when listeners hear part of your intention is the best feeling in the world.

Forever grateful for people giving some of their time to this band.

What are you working on now?

The idea of modern Error was to always challenge the capabilities of form. And we are working on ways to achieve our ideas for the next step. Completely in the thick of it right now. I feel our constant evolution mimics my desire to dive a little deeper each time. I’m super excited to try new things and almost experience and learn what this band is yet again.

Festivals have obviously had a bit of a hard time over the past few years; how have you found them? Have they felt different to you?

I think after the pandemic, there were lots of overwhelming feelings about enjoying music as one again. I remember the Download pilot; I slipped straight back into it, but after a couple hours of being there, I realised how fucking crazy it was we were allowed to do that again. I then got super overwhelmed.

If anything, there’s a greater appreciation of live music currently. It means so much to me and so many others, and it feels beautiful.

You’ll be playing 2000trees this spring – is there anyone you’re particularly looking forward to seeing play, or catching up with?

2000trees is one of my favourite festivals. I’m sure you’ve heard it before, but due to its size, it’s almost for music obsessors only. And that creates such an amazing vibe. I’m excited for this line-up. It’s full of so much artistry.

Seeing The Xcerts is going to be unhinged. I’ve been a fan of them for years and never got the chance. The new band Unpeople is something that will be on my watch list, along with friends in Loathe and Holding Absence.

Do you ever camp at festivals? How would you rate your camping skills out of ten?

Modern Error camped at Download last year. A solid 8/10.

What do you think makes for a good festival set?

A full tent of music fans, completely open to having an in-the-moment experience.

2000trees will take place from 5th-8th July. Pick up tickets here.