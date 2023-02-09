About To Break 2023: Dead Pony

ABOUT TO BREAK 2023

WITH EACH NEW YEAR COMES THE DESIRE TO REFRESH THE RANKS OF MUSIC’S FRONT LINE. WE’VE GONE THROUGH OUR NOTES, COMPILED OUR LISTS, AND COME UP WITH SOME SUGGESTIONS FOR THE NEW BANDS YOU NEED TO HEAR IN 2023.

Scottish newcomers Dead Pony are saddling up for a big year.

With a sound that recalls everything from Bikini Kill to Wolf Alice, Scotland’s Dead Pony don’t do things by halves. Self-produced, recorded and mixed, they’re a band soaked in the true spirit of grungy punk-rock. With a year of electrifying live performances at some of the best festivals like Glastonbury, The Great Escape, and TRNSMT behind them, 2023 promises a debut album that won’t stand still for anyone. That saying about flogging a dead horse might need an update soon.

Hi Anna! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

Hello! I spent today doing some Christmas shopping and wrapping gifts. I was supposed to go see a band I love called The Mary Wallopers tonight with my brother Ryan in Glasgow, but I have post-tour flu, so I am just going to spend the evening in my flat, order in some Japanese food and watch Christmas films.

How did you guys find 2022 – any particular highlights?

2022 for us has been absolutely incredible. Releasing our debut EP has been my highlight so far because it’s something I have wanted to do for such a long time. We’re also just back from a UK/EU tour with Mother Mother, and it was the best four weeks of my life. We got to experience so much this year, and I’m so grateful that we got to do everything that we did.

What are you working on at the moment?

Atm we’re working on making more music. We just released a cover of ‘Maneater’ by Nelly Furtado. We are going to be releasing a lot of new music next year, so we’re just getting ready for that.

Do you have big plans for 2023? What’s in the diary?

We already have a few shows in the pipeline for January. We’re playing Leeds and London at the end of Jan, and we’re going to be bringing out some new music really soon. We also have a lot of festivals to look forward to next summer, and we’re heading to Austin, Texas for SXSW in March.

You’ve got one wish for the new year that will definitely come true. What is it?

That’s a tough one. I could say something like win the lottery, but tbh it’s a huge dream of mine to play Reading & Leeds, so if we could do that, I would be delighted. Also, I’d love to support Paramore on their upcoming tour!

What’s your most “out there” prediction for 2023?

Our debut album will be the best rock album since ‘Songs for the Deaf’.

Are there any tours or albums you’re looking forward to from other musicians?

Paramore! I love them so much, and I cannot wait to hear their new album / see them live. I was supposed to go see them in Edinburgh when I was about 15, but my mum wouldn’t let me go cause it was a school night, so to finally see them live 10 years later is a dream come true. Also, I’m dying to see Kid Kapichi again live. I saw them in Brighton at TGE, and their new album/live show is incredible.

What other new acts should we be keeping an eye on?

My friend Lizzie Reid is at the top of my list. She makes the most beautiful music I have ever heard, and she is going to be a total superstar one day. Her band are also just wonderful people and crazy talented. Also, Gallus from Glasgow are nuts live, and they have some absolute belter tunes. There’s a new band in Glasgow called Tina Sandwich, who Blair recorded some songs for. I haven’t seen them live yet, but their tunes are class, and I’ve seen videos of them live, and their show looks so class too.

Taken from the February 2023 edition of Upset. Order a copy below.