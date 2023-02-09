About To Break 2023: Panic Shack

ABOUT TO BREAK 2023

WITH EACH NEW YEAR COMES THE DESIRE TO REFRESH THE RANKS OF MUSIC’S FRONT LINE. WE’VE GONE THROUGH OUR NOTES, COMPILED OUR LISTS, AND COME UP WITH SOME SUGGESTIONS FOR THE NEW BANDS YOU NEED TO HEAR IN 2023.

Fun and forthright, Panic Shack aren’t taking any prisoners.

Panic Shack are challenging the music industry’s exclusionary nature with their infectious and off-kilter songs. Comprised of Sarah Harvey (vocals), Meg Fretwell (guitar/backing vocals), Romi Lawrence (guitar/backing vocals), Em Smith (bass) and Nick Doherty-Williams (drums), the band came together in 2018 with a mission to show that anyone can make music. But then, on the evidence of their TikTok twat-baiting, gloriously raucous 2022, this bunch aren’t just anyone after all.

Hi Sarah! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

Heyyy! I’m currently wrapped up in bed (it’s 1:40pm) watching my fave comfort show, Made In Chelsea lol, trying to get over a cold before going to the panto with my family this evening. H from steps is in it, and I’m buzzing.

How did you guys meet?

SoOOoOoo Em and Rom have been besties since school, then me and Meg met them and each other from mutual friends and nights out in Cardiff (it’s a pretty small city). Also, me, Em and Meg all worked together in a very well-known bath bomb shop.

Whose idea was it to start playing music together?

I think Emily was the one that really got things going; she was already in a band and wanted to do more of her own style of music, so mentioned it a few times at work. We would talk about it a lot, and if I’m being honest, I wasn’t sure if it was just a bit of fun, something to get us through all the soap selling.

Also, me and Meg would go to karaoke religiously every Wednesday, and I think it really helped us build confidence in performing. Romi has always been musical (have you heard her hit those high notes?!), and when we would talk about it at work, there was no doubt Rom would be involved too.

How have you found your time in the band so far – any particular highlights? You had a busy 2022, right?

Being in a band is class; just creating music with your best mates is already the best feeling ever, but to then play to shit loads of people all over the UK and Europe is incredible; we love it and would do it every day if we could.

We had SUCH a busy 2022, it’s been wild, and what we’ve wanted to do for so long, so it’s hard to choose…. But if we had to name a few, playing Reading & Leeds, going on tour with Yard act, playing our second Headline sold-out show at Clwb Ifor Bach, aaaand right now, we’re buzzing that five of our debut headline tour venues have sold out!!! Eeeee.

What do you most like writing/singing about?

We love writing about our life experiences, nights out, money woes, and our fave sandwiches… we obviously also like to add a bit of humour to our songs. We were and still are heavily inspired by bands like The Chats and Confidence Man and love being able to have a laugh alongside sharing stories sometimes that have more serious messages.

Life’s too short to be serious aaaaallll the time.

“We had SUCH a busy 2022, it’s been wild” Sarah Harvey

Do you have big plans for 2023? What’s in the diary?

We have our first EVER headline tour in February, which we are going to pull out all the stops for; very excited!

You’ve got one wish for the new year that will definitely come true. What is it?

Tories out.

What other new acts should we be keeping an eye on?

Snayx are the lushest bunch and have such a sick live show; they bring so much energy! Love those guys.

Taken from the February 2023 edition of Upset. Order a copy below.