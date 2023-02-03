About To Break 2023: Scene Queen

ABOUT TO BREAK 2023

WITH EACH NEW YEAR COMES THE DESIRE TO REFRESH THE RANKS OF MUSIC’S FRONT LINE. WE’VE GONE THROUGH OUR NOTES, COMPILED OUR LISTS, AND COME UP WITH SOME SUGGESTIONS FOR THE NEW BANDS YOU NEED TO HEAR IN 2023.

Introducing Scene Queen, the fiery new voice in music who is captivating audiences with her raw and unapologetic lyrics.

With a sound that refuses to be silenced, Scene Queen’s music is a call to action that challenges societal norms and genre stereotypes. Don’t be fooled by her bold and colourful image, she’s a force to be reckoned with, delivering each punchy line with a fierce energy that pierces through any barrier. Her music paints the picture of an emo scene that’s inclusive, diverse and empowered. Scene Queen’s message of inclusivity is embodied in her own unique style, a blend of vibrant colours and raw emotions, where she breaks down the boundaries and shows that at the core we’re all the same, and that’s what truly makes a scene.

Hi Scene Queen! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

It’s going amazing! I’m actually taking some time off to hangout with the family a bit.

Tell us about your time as a musician so far – what’ve you been up to?

I just returned from two back-to-back tours and dropped my new EP, so it’s been a hectic few months, but I’m very grateful for how well the shows and music is being received.

How would you sum up the Scene Queen vibe?

I actually called the genre of music Bimbocore because I couldn’t think of a better way to explain the project. The music and aesthetic are hyper-feminine and play off of stereotypes people have put on me in the past. But the music is also edgy, aggressive, and in your face. But it’s all wrapped in a little comedic/ satirical pop hook.

Where do your songs come from? Do they have similar starting points?

I’m really into writing with a general theme in mind, even if the theme is as simple as “pink”. These first two EPs were me building up the foundation of what Bimbocore was meant to look and sound like, so I wrote with the idea of showcasing as many sides of me sound wise while still keeping in mind that I have to paint the picture of what I want the project to be. Next release, though, I’m excited to dive into more personal topics. Now that you understand what Scene Queen is, let’s find out who she is. And the theme I have in mind is very funny and fun.

What do you most like writing/singing about?

I really enjoy taking things that are super serious and making them palatable so that people are forced to listen. Like by making fun of cat callers in ‘Pink Rover’, I was able to get people who would’ve never listened to that song in the first place to be singing it along with me and spread the message. On the inverse of that, I also like having super fun subject matter and making it as heavy as possible, like having full breakdowns screaming about stealing guys’ girlfriends etc. Just taking things in a direction, you wouldn’t expect is the most fun for me.



What does being a musician mean to you?

I truly have never really wanted to do anything other than work in music. But for the longest time, I let people tell me I would only find success doing other things in the industry. But the moment I stopped listening to them and actually pursued the thing I had always wanted to be an artist, I found my biggest success. So all of this has really given me a confidence I didn’t have before and really forced me to go with my gut more often.

Do you have big plans for 2023? What’s in the diary?

More tours that I know my fans are gonna be excited to hear about, and I’m not one to wait to release songs, so a lot more music.

If you could check off one thing on your bucket list next year, what would it be?

I really want to do a collaboration with an artist outside the scene. Whether that be bringing someone outside the alt world into my world or bringing some heavy guitars and screaming onto a pop song. I just wanna spread metal to the masses even more than it already is.

Are there any tours or albums you’re looking forward to from other musicians?

I literally cannot wait for the new Pierce The Veil album to drop.

What other new acts should we be keeping an eye on?

I think there are some insane genre-bending artists coming out of the UK right now with Zand, Wargasm, Nova Twins etc., but I also love the wave of pop rock artists out of the US like The Home Team, Honey Revenge, and Kailee Morgue who aren’t exactly new artist but during the pandemic shifted their sounds into something so nostalgic yet genre-pushing. I can’t get enough.

Is there anything else we should know?

I really try and make my music a safe space because the scene didn’t feel like that for me for a long time, so regardless of whether you look like me, talk like me, or act like me, you are welcome with me and my music. The scene started as a place where people of all backgrounds were accepted, and that’s the legacy I’m keeping. It’s also extremely important to me to make it overwhelmingly clear with my messaging that it’s a safe space for women and queer people, so if you’re cool with that, you’re cool with me.

