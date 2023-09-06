Enola Gay: “We write about what’s around us”

In the mood for some politically-charged noise-punk? Introduce yourself to ENOLA GAY.

Belfast-based foursome Enola Gay are gearing up to release their ‘Casement’ EP. The follow-up to debut EP ‘Gransha’, it continues their foray into politically-charged noise-punk that seems them tackle everything from hypocritical politicians to the cost of living crisis, shining a light on the difficulties they see around them every day. Joe McVeigh (guitar) and Luke Beirne (drums) tells us more.

Hi Enola Gay! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

We’ve got an exciting EP dropping in early September, followed by our debut American tour, then a UK and EU tour in November, so things are very good. Tight, but very good and unfortunately, we’re both going to work.

Introduce your band – who are you all, and what are your roles within the group?

Fionn [Reilly (vocals)] is not a rapper, Joe barely plays guitar, Luke hits things, and Adam [Cooper (bass)] plays bass as if he’s in a metal band.

Can you remember the first song you wrote together? What was your early material like?

Joe: The first track Fionn and I wrote was ‘Sofa Surfing’ from our first EP, ‘Gransha’. I hit that intro note on the guitar with that sound, and Fionn just came in with that bassline. Thankfully my laptop was recording everything, and we just looked at each other like, “This is it; that’s our sound”. Ironically every tune we’ve written differs from the next, but we discovered our writing formula through ‘Sofa’.

Luke: Since joining the band, we present ideas or collectively jam ideas in our practice room. Most times, someone plays a small idea then a 5-8 minute jam begins without anyone saying a word. Or it could be the very opposite in which we have an idea and someone has a very clear vision of what it needs to be.

Where do you write and record, do you have a regular space for it?

Joe: We have a practice space which is where we jam out ideas. Once there are enough ideas, I take it home and put them on my laptop. I used to make techno and hip-hop beats, and fleshing out ideas on Logic lends itself to that repetitive process where you can strip down ideas. It helps keep things simple as you can loop sections and add subtle ideas to dynamically progress songs, as opposed to, “Everyone play this section again but open the hi-hat on this beat”. Everything used to be written that way to be presented in practice, but that’s when our line-up was constantly changing, and now we write as a collective.

Is being a musician living up to the hype so far?

Luke: Yes, in so many ways! Is it a dream come true? Yes! But is it easy to make an income from music? Fuck no. The lifestyle is a bit of a balancing act of personal life, band work and work outside of music. The work needed to run a band at our level is very demanding.

That being said, the positives are immense. The thrill to play the gigs we play, with the crowd responses we get. The love and dedication of the fans we have is incredible! The travelling, the amazing festivals we get to be part of, is so much fun. Meeting and seeing so many incredible acts, it’s incredibly inspiring and liberating.

Joe: I think that’s a hilarious question. Yes and no; it’s demanding yet rewarding. Sometimes having a peak behind the curtain is fascinating, and sometimes, it’s just some wanker pulling favours. It’s a lot of deadlines and lack of sleep. Hearing your music has touched someone is indescribable; hearing a whole tent scream your lyrics back is surreal; making friends with artists you admire is motivational. We have the best fans, but. It’s all very grounding for when things are tough.

Tell us about your new EP, ‘Casement’ – what’s it about, where did it come from?

Joe: Thematically similar to the last EP; political and personal things that are pissing us off. We write about what’s around us, things we’ve witnessed and/or experienced. ‘Leeches’ lambasts the recycled hypocrites elected every round who make it mockingly abundant that we are not their priority; we’re their poverty porn. ‘PTS.DUP’ is very much about our home and about young people left in the middle of the road who turn to alt-right political parties masquerading as conservatism such as the DUP, searching for a sense of belonging. The two-part track ‘terra firma’ is an introspective coming to terms with nostalgia being a facade and how you should cease dwelling on things once you’ve learnt and grown from your experience. I have to really let the music do the talking for that one. ‘terra firma’ also differs from the rest of the other two tracks, not just in terms of a sonic left turn but also how it came about. Fionn had written ‘terra’ some time ago, and it was debatable whether it would ever become an Enola track; however, upon hearing it, Mount Palomar sensed it was our chance to delve further into areas of our potential which, so far, have remained dormant. After a session of him sampling ‘terra’, ‘firma’ was born.

What is it about tackling hard subjects that appeals to you?

Joe: It’s not that they appeal to us, as it is challenging subject matter. However, challenges make you think and reflect on how we as people approach aspects of life. ‘PTS.DUP’ was written after I got jumped in a sectarian attack after a rave, ending up with a fractured skull. It was tribalistic, and I woke up the next day raw with this primal rage of “fuck those cunts” that had come over me. After properly digesting what had happened, I thought to look to the sources of where such blind hatred originates. It’s generational trauma passed down from the North of Ireland’s The Troubles, with my attackers being victims of rhetoric themselves. Probably doesn’t hurt as much as a boot to the head, though. What you could say appealed to us about that situation was how we could make something educational for listeners unaware of how things in Ireland really are and why they should hate political parties such as the DUP. It’d have been too easy and regressive for four Irish Nationalists to castigate a bunch of Unionists rather than their influencers.

Which other acts do you think are doing well with making a stand at the moment?

There’s a plethora of acts who hold their own; guitar music is way healthier than it was 10 years ago. Benefits, Maruja, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, DITZ, Joe & the Shitboys, Wu-Lu, Snayx, the best band in the world YABBA. We could go on forever about why they all stand their own, but we have to delve more into Irish acts. Our close friends and road brothers YARD and Gurriers are currently doing the most inspiring guitar work on the island. Producer/rapper YINYANG is one of the most inspiring acts we’ve ever met; you’ll hear more of her soon… Can’t not mention the best electronic producer in Ireland, Mount Palomar. He’s making genuinely innovative art in all respects, not just music. It’s been a luxury not only seeing what he’s got in store but also to have worked with him. We can’t wait for everyone to hear our collab on our new EP and how he pushed us as a band to deliver what’s been a left turn for us sonically and stylistically.

We’re very hands-on when it comes to selecting supports, and at times it’s honestly tough to pick.

What do you do for fun?

Consume art, drink pints, collect samples and rock, paper, scissors for riding shotgun.

Tell us a secret about yourself?

We don’t really listen to much music anymore.

Taken from the September 2023 edition of Upset. Enola Gay’s EP ‘Casement’ is out later this year.