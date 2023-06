If there’s one thing about this year’s Slam Dunk that could unify opinion, it was the music on offer. A wide-ranging list of names from across the spectrum of alternative music, there were enough legendary bands and sparky new upstarts to fill anyone’s clashfinder.

Amongst them was Charlotte Sands. We’ll have a full review ‘very soon’, but until then, we sent our intrepid snapper Sarah Louise Bennett along to capture the action at Slam Dunk South.