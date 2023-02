January can be tough to get excited about. Xmas done, a full twelve months ahead, all the spare cash spent on presents and booze. But February? By February, all excuses are out. And what better way to kick start the second month of the year with Hot Milk and As December Fall and London’s just-refurbished KOKO. With the headliners raging into 2023 like they’re on a mission, we sent Sarah Louise Bennett along to capture the show.

Hot Milk

As December Falls