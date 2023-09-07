Check out Ratboys’ Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Feist, MGMT, The Mars Volta and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Ratboys.

Interpol – Take You on a Cruise

Sean Neumann: I was always enamoured by Carlos Dengler’s bass lines growing up. Nothing he ever played was straightforward, but it always added this shade of moxy and mysterious personality to each melody he was complementing. Most of the tracks on this Interpol record are so linear and feel like they’re constantly charging ahead and breathing a full lifespan versus settling into a simple pop structure. This was one of the first CDs I fell in love with as a kid, and it informed the way I prefer rock songs to be structured – poppy but a little smeared and disconfigured.

Feist – My Moon, My Man

Sean Neumann: The way this whole record is just so cosy and filled with so many hooks! Leslie Feist is my all-time favourite songwriter, but a lot of my adoration for her as an artist also comes from how she captures and presents her work. On The Reminder, there are all these little soundscapes that bring you into the environment of the house they recorded in – from the sound of footsteps to little bits of off-mic singing. I think at one point on the record, they just recorded a bowl of rocks?! So sick. Her work – especially on this album – really imprinted the idea in my head that art lives everywhere, all the time.

MGMT – Of Moons, Birds & Monsters

Julia Steiner: MGMT was my absolute favourite band in high school. Full stop. I’m not sure if it was just the product of great timing; their first LP, ‘Oracular Spectacular’, came out when I was 15, smack dab in the middle of my teenage years. My friends and I were completely obsessed with that record, with all of the album tracks and not just the three big hits. This song is one of those b-sides that we loved dearly- I have vivid memories of us hanging out in the country, sneaking out into the woods and dancing around in the dark to this song. Everyone would get in a circle, with me in the middle, and point at me during the “He’s a rat” line. What a wonderful, wholesome introduction to the world of psychedelic music.

Air – Sing Sang Sung

Julia Steiner: Speaking of psychedelic music, this song will always bring back happy memories because I remember listening to it the very first time I smoked weed when I was 17. We were in my friend’s car, and we all huddled around someone’s iPod Video (remember those?) to watch the music video for this song, which features a black dot rolling its way through a bunch of colourful and amusing animated landscapes. I loved the video, and the song was my introduction to Air, who quickly became one of my most-listened-to bands, especially their albums ‘Moon Safari’ and ‘Talkie Walkie’. This song instantly transports me back to a time before I had a smartphone before social media took hold of my daily life. It calms me down! I’ll always love it.

Pinback – Penelope

Marcus Nuccio: Really, the first time I heard this song was in the form of a cover by Saosin, and I was totally enamoured by it. It was so ethereal and beautiful and emotional. But when I heard the original Pinback version, I knew I had found my favourite band. The interlocking melodies and rock-solid rhythm section turned on every light in my brain. The lyrics are so touching and innocent and elicit such great imagery.

Braid – New Nathan Detroits

Marcus Nuccio: Hearing this album at 16 completely opened up a whole new world of what ’emo’ could mean and what it could accomplish. Damon Atkinson’s drumming is so creative and groovy, and the lyrics are so vivid yet mysterious; I felt immediately levelled up as a music fan upon hearing it. I’ll never forget the first time I heard this tune, full blast in my 1996 Dodge Caravan.

The Mars Volta – Inertiatic Esp

Dave Sagan: I first heard the Mars Volta on a Yahoo Internet Radio station (before Pandora or anything), and it gripped me. Their kind of fusion of alt-rock, free jazz and opera was irresistible to young me. I know Cedric gets knocked for his weird lyrics, but I’ve always thought that level of imagery and abstraction was a perfect match for the music they were making. This CD basically lived in my Coby Walkman all throughout my high school years.

Akron/Family – Everyone Is Guilty

Dave Sagan: So I know A/F is a Brooklyn band, but this tune and the record really capture the spirit of everything my friends and I were listening to in Chicago. This song, particularly, is quite wacky – there’s this complex percussive backbeat, gentle orchestra arrangements, tempo shifts, gut-busting guitar moments and more all wrapped up in a banging opening track. Yet, the heart and soul of this record is Folk and Americana to the max. The first time I heard this, I thought two things – “wow, this is special” and” I want to make music like this!”

Taken from the September 2023 issue of Upset. Ratboys’ album ‘The Window’ is out 25th August.