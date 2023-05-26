Slam Dunk 2023 previews: Maggie Lindemann

It’s that time again: the festival season is kicking off proper with one of the first actually-in-a-field events of the year: Slam Dunk.

The festival, which will take place in Hatfield and Leeds on 27th and 28th May respectively, will host sets from the likes of (recent Upset cover stars) Enter Shikari, plus The Offspring, PVRIS, Scene Queen, Holding Absence, Creeper, Boston Manor, Static Dress and loads more.

We caught up with a few of our Slam Dunk faves to find out what they have planned. Next up, Maggie Lindemann.

Hello Maggie! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

I’m good! I’m currently getting my nails done for Australia.

You’re about to play Slam Dunk – is this your first festival of the year, or are you already into the swing of things?

It is my first of the year, and I’m very excited.

How do you prepare for a summer of festivals? Do you have rigorous planning / practice / exercise schedules?

Not really. I do like to workout to prepare in that way, but nothing too insane.

Have you already figured out your set? How’s it looking?

I have not. But it’s gonna be sick, I know that.

Is there anyone there you’re particularly looking forward to seeing play or catching up with?

I have a couple friends performing, so that’ll be fun! I’m excited to see Wargasm and Movements.

What’s your absolute favourite thing about festivals?

Just the ambience and environment. Everyone’s there for the same reason, and there’s always just a great vibe about them.

What else are you working on at the moment?

Working on a new project. Been in the studio, and I am currently in the middle of my first headline tour, so I’ve been super busy with that.

Taken from the June 2023 edition of Upset. Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information about this year’s festival.