Slam Dunk 2023 previews: NOAHFINNCE

It’s that time again: the festival season is kicking off proper with one of the first actually-in-a-field events of the year: Slam Dunk.

The festival, which will take place in Hatfield and Leeds on 27th and 28th May respectively, will host sets from the likes of (recent Upset cover stars) Enter Shikari, plus The Offspring, PVRIS, Scene Queen, Holding Absence, Creeper, Boston Manor, Static Dress and loads more.

We caught up with a few of our Slam Dunk faves to find out what they have planned. Next up, NOAHFINNCE.

Hello Noah! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

I’m playing a show in LA today, and currently, I’m sat outside a sushi restaurant waiting for them to unlock the door.

You’re about to play Slam Dunk – is this your first festival of the year, or are you already into the swing of things?

Slam Dunk will be my first festival of the year; it’s coming shortly after my second US tour, so I’ll definitely be in the swing of things, just not festival-wise.

How do you prepare for a summer of festivals? Do you have rigorous planning / practice / exercise schedules?

I really don’t have any planning or schedule; I kinda just make sure I have my in ears and hope that everything goes to plan.

Have you already figured out your set? How’s it looking?

Not yet, I have a new song coming out that I’m hoping to add to the set, but we haven’t rehearsed it yet.

Is there anyone there you’re particularly looking forward to seeing play or catching up with?

I’m super excited to see Enter Shikari again; the best part about touring with them was getting to watch their set every night.

What’s your absolute favourite thing about festivals?

When it’s an alternative festival like Slam Dunk, it’s mostly just the vibe. I love that everybody grew up on the same music; there’s always such a community feeling in comparison to other festivals.

What else are you working on at the moment?

I’ve been demoing a bunch to hopefully work towards my first album!

Taken from the June 2023 edition of Upset. Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information about this year’s festival.