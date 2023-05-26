Slam Dunk 2023 previews: Vukovi

It’s that time again: the festival season is kicking off proper with one of the first actually-in-a-field events of the year: Slam Dunk.

The festival, which will take place in Hatfield and Leeds on 27th and 28th May respectively, will host sets from the likes of (recent Upset cover stars) Enter Shikari, plus The Offspring, PVRIS, Scene Queen, Holding Absence, Creeper, Boston Manor, Static Dress and loads more.

We caught up with a few of our Slam Dunk faves to find out what they have planned. Next up, Janine Shilstone from Vukovi.

Hello Janine! How’s it going? What are you up to today?

Today I am doing some work towards our next music video.

You’re about to play Slam Dunk – is this your first festival of the year, or are you already into the swing of things?

First festival of the year, and it’s a big one. We’re doing three small sweaty club shows running to it, so we’ll be in good form come Slam Dunk.

How do you prepare for a summer of festivals? Do you have rigorous planning / practice / exercise schedules?

Our tour manager does all the logistical planning, so we only need to worry about rehearsing the shit out the set and seeing what feels good.

Have you already figured out your set? How’s it looking?

We’re not here to fuck about. The Set has no room to come up for air.

Is there anyone there you’re particularly looking forward to seeing play or catching up with?

The Main Stage is a pure mates fest; I’m looking forward to catching up with some cool, talented friends.

What’s your absolute favourite thing about festivals?

The energy of the crowd, there’s a certain feralness to our festival sets. It’s frightening how pumped the crowds get, and I love it.

What else are you working on at the moment?

New Music, new aesthetic.

Taken from the June 2023 edition of Upset. Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information about this year’s festival.