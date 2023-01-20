100 gecs have revealed new 2023 tour dates

100 gecs have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming second album, ‘10,000 gecs’ due to arrive on March 17th.

The 30-date tour will kick off in San Jose in early April and will include additional stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, the last of which will be co-headlined with Swedish singer-songwriter Fever Ray.

The tour will follow 100 gecs’ Australian and New Zealand tour, which includes festival appearances and two headline shows. Pre-sale tickets to the North American run will be available from January 26th.

The announcement of ‘10,000 gecs’ last month was accompanied by the surprise release of the three-track EP ‘Snake Eyes’ featuring Skrillex. The album will include previously released singles ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’.

The dates read:

APRIL

4 – San Jose, San Jose Civic Auditorium

5 – Oakland, Fox Theater

7 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

8 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

12 – Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The Complex

13 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

15 – St. Louis, The Pageant

16 – Madison, The Sylvee

18 – Minneapolis, Armory

20 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21 – Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre

22 – Toronto, History

24 – Montreal, M Telus

25 – Boston, Roadrunner

26 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

28 – New York, Great Hall at Avant Gardner

MAY

1 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem

2 – Raleigh, The Ritz

3 – Atlanta, The Tabernacle

5 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom

6 – Austin, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

7 – Houston, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live

10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

13 – Las Vegas, Sick New World Festival

16 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

17 – San Diego, Soma

19 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

21 – Anaheim, House of Blues