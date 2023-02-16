Check out 100 gecs’ latest new album taster, ‘Hollywood Baby’

100 gecs have just made the wait for their upcoming album, ‘10,000 gecs’, a little bit easier with the release of their new single ‘Hollywood Baby’.

The ‘Hollywood Baby’ video, which was edited by frequent collaborator Weston Allen, features Laura Les and Dylan Brady setting off fireworks in their apartment. The band have been performing the song live since late 2021.

The album was produced and performed by Les and Brady with drummer Josh Freese in Los Angeles. It includes their previously released singles ‘MeMeMe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’, and is set to arrive on 17th March.

The tracklisting for ‘10,000 gecs’ reads:

01 Dumbest Girl Alive

02 757

03 Hollywood Baby

04 Frog on the Floor

05 Doritos & Fritos

06 Billy Knows Jamie

07 One Million Dollars

08 The Most Wanted Person in the United States

09 I Got My Tooth Removed

10 MeMeMe