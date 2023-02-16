Check out 100 gecs’ latest new album taster, ‘Hollywood Baby’

100 gecs have just made the wait for their upcoming album, ‘10,000 gecs’, a little bit easier with the release of their new single ‘Hollywood Baby’.
The ‘Hollywood Baby’ video, which was edited by frequent collaborator Weston Allen, features Laura Les and Dylan Brady setting off fireworks in their apartment. The band have been performing the song live since late 2021.
The album was produced and performed by Les and Brady with drummer Josh Freese in Los Angeles. It includes their previously released singles ‘MeMeMe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’, and is set to arrive on 17th March.
The tracklisting for ‘10,000 gecs’ reads:
01 Dumbest Girl Alive
02 757
03 Hollywood Baby
04 Frog on the Floor
05 Doritos & Fritos
06 Billy Knows Jamie
07 One Million Dollars
08 The Most Wanted Person in the United States
09 I Got My Tooth Removed
10 MeMeMe