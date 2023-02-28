2000trees has signed up more acts for this summer’s festival

2000trees has signed up even more bands for this summer’s festival.

Following on from 7 Days Of Trees, which unveiled a handful of the new names last week, the event has confirmed Eagles of Death Metal, American Football (pictured), Electric Six, Brutus, Destroy Boys, Black Honey, Employed to Serve, Kneecap, The Joy Formidable, Tigercub, Kublai Khan TX Heriot, Prima Queen, Zulu, Militarie Gun, Graphic Nature and many more.

They join the likes of Skindred, Deaf Havana, Empire State Bastard, The Bronx, Kid Kapichi, Chelsea Grin, Martha, Casey, One Step Closer, Meat Wave, The Xcerts, High Vis, and Witch Fever.

The event runs from 5th-8th July at Upcote Farm. Further lineup announcements are set to follow; tickets for 2000trees Festival are on sale now – visit twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk for more information.