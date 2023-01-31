2000trees has signed up 50 new acts for this summer’s festival

2000trees has confirmed a load more bands for 2023’s festival.

A further 50 acts have signed up, including Skindred, Deaf Havana (pictured), Empire State Bastard, The Bronx, Kid Kapichi, Chelsea Grin, Martha, Casey, One Step Closer, Meat Wave, The Xcerts, High Vis, Witch Fever and many more

They join a load of acts already confirmed as performing on Wednesday’s Forest Stage, including Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Saint Agnes and Delaire The Liar, all of which also played at the festival last year.

The event runs from 5th-8th July at Upcote Farm. Further lineup announcements are set to follow; tickets for 2000trees Festival are on sale now – visit twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk for more information.