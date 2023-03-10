2000trees has announced a new headliner: Bullet For My Valentine

2000trees has signed up a new headliner: Bullet For My Valentine will top the bill on Friday 7th July.

“We’re super stoked to be headlining 2000trees Festival 2023,” says singer Matt Tuck. “It’s our first time performing at the festival and we can’t wait to see you all there. It’s gonna be a mad one, get ready!”

The event recently unveiled American Football, Electric Six, Brutus, Destroy Boys, Black Honey, Employed to Serve, Kneecap, The Joy Formidable, Tigercub, Kublai Khan TX, Heriot, Prima Queen, Zulu, Militarie Gun, Graphic Nature, too.

They join the likes of Skindred, Deaf Havana, Empire State Bastard, The Bronx, Kid Kapichi, Chelsea Grin, Martha, Casey, One Step Closer, Meat Wave, The Xcerts, High Vis, and Witch Fever.

The event runs from 5th-8th July at Upcote Farm. Further lineup announcements are set to follow; tickets for 2000trees Festival are on sale now – visit twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk for more information.