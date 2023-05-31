2000trees have signed up Jamie Lenman for this year’s festival

Jamie Lenman has joined the bill for 2000trees.

Other acts newly announced for the line up include Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun, who will be playing The Cave on Thursday evening, plus Sugar Horse (Thurs, Neu), Profiler (Thurs, Cave), Beauty School (Fri, Axiom) and Public Body (Fri, Neu).

They join a line up that includes Soft Play, Dinosaur Pile-Up, NOISY, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bullet For My Valentine, Eagles Of Death Metal, American Football and more.

The event will take place from 5th – 8th July at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham. You can check out the full line up poster below.