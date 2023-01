Against The Current have announced more dates for their Nightmares and Daydreams World Tour.

The UK and Ireland leg will kick off on 29th November in Nottingham and make its way to Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

Tickets go on general sale from 27th January. The tour is also set to make stops across mainland Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

Check out the full run on the poster below.