Alex Lahey and Shame are among the new names for Live At Leeds In The City

A new batch of names are out for Live At Leeds In The City.

Joining the bill are Shame, Alex Lahey, Jo Hill, Feet, Lynks, Slaney Bay and loads more.

The full list reads: Alex Lahey, Alfie Jukes, Automotion, Aziya, Brad Heidi, Cartwright, Cassia, Cathy Kio, Chiedu Oraka, Clarence, Crystal Tides, Deki Alem, Django Jones and The Mystery Men, Drella, Eyelar, Feet, Fig By Four, Fiona lee, Frozemode, Iraina Mancini, Jack Valero, Jo Hill, Johnny Jurassic, Junodream, Kai Bosch, Katie Gregson Macleod, Katie Macleod, Kayla Grace, Lynks, Maruja, Mickey Callisto, Morgan Harper-Jones, Oliver Asadi, PigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigs, Porchlight, RainbowFrogBiscuits, Really Good Time, Rosie Miles, Ry-Guy, Safii Koii, Shame, Shanghai Baby, Shaun Farrugia, Siights, Slaney Bay, South Arcade, Sterling Press, T.M/O, Terra Kin, The Bug Club, The Chase, The Dream Machine, Tinyumbrellas

The latest additions join The Mysterines, Wunderhorse, Pip Blom, Porij, Matilda Mann, Gretal Hanlyn and The Last Dinner Party. Plus, Lime Garden, Nell Mescal, Picture Parlour, Benefits, Chilli Jesson, HotWax, KEG, The Rills, SNAYX and more.

Live At Leeds In The City will take place on Saturday 14th October. Visit liveatleeds.com for more information.