Alex Lahey has released her new single, ‘On The Way Down’.

It’s a cut from her just-released new album ‘The Answer is Always Yes’, out from today (Friday, 19th May).

Of shooting the clip, Alex explains it was “made with my bud and collaborator Jon Danovic. We ran ourselves ragged around Manchester for an entire day finding all the stairs and descending slopes we could. My ass and hamstrings still hurt.”

Check it out below.