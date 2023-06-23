American Teeth has released two new singles: ‘Hospital’ and ‘Waiting Room‘.

“The song is written about my relationship to hospitals,” he says of the first. “I lost my dad to cancer when I was 12, at the same hospital in Portland, Maine that I would wake up in from my open-heart surgery three years later. I was in the same ICU unit, two rooms down from where I last saw him, and was told that I was talking to him in a half-awake morphine daze.

“Hospitals felt like a second home for much of my life as my family lived in and out of various hospitals while he was getting treatment, but now they continue to represent many unpleasant memories. This is the first release in a series of songs that tell my story of growing up and dealing with parts of my life that I want to go back and process.”

He continues: “‘Waiting Room’ is a sonic representation of what I remember it feeling like to be a kid living in and out of hospitals for years at a time while my dad was being treated for cancer for the first 12 years of my life. Constantly being in a wondrous, childlike state, while being surrounded by the fear and uncertainty of losing someone who was meant to show me how to live.”

