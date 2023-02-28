Archetypes Collide have dropped their new single, ‘Parasite’.

It’s the latest cut from the Arizona five-piece’s – Kyle Pastor (vocals), Brandon Baker and Jared Knister (guitars), Ky Sanders (bass), and Tyler Flamm (drums) – self-titled debut, which arrives 31st March via Fearless Records.

“Sometimes I let the wrong people work their way into my life,” explains Kyle. “They slowly steal my joy, drain my passions, and distort my dreams. This song is for anyone struggling to cut out the people that are bringing them down.”

Check out the new single below.