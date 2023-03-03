ArcTanGent has announced several new acts for this year’s festival

ArcTanGent has announced some new bands for this year’s festival.

The confirmations include Chat Pile, Sikth, Rolo Tomassi, Chinese Football, GGGOLDDD, HEALTH, Car Bomb, Caligula’s Horse, Apidae, Abraham, Burial Clouds, Hammok, Hypno5e, Pothamus, Death Goals, Lys Morke, and WitchSorrow.

They join the likes of Deafheaven playing ‘Sunbather’ in full, as well as The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles, Svalbard, Jaga Jazzist and many more.

ArcTanGent runs from 16th-19th August 2023.