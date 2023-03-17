As December Falls have released a new track from their upcoming album, due in July

As December Falls have released a brand new track.

‘Alive’ is the latest cut from their upcoming album ‘Join The Club’, set for release on 21st July.

Vocalist Bethany Hunter says of the single: “Alive is a dark, upbeat track about overcoming darkness. It’s about when you’re depressed, everything that makes you sad comes alive and is ten times more terrifying than it otherwise would be. It’s about being enveloped in the blackness and coming out unscathed on the other side. Most of the time, the demons are just in our heads.”

Check it out below.