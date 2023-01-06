As December Falls take on toxic relationships with their new track, ‘Carousel’

As December Falls have released a brand new track in anticipation of their upcoming album ‘Join The Club’.

Titled ‘Carousel’, vocalist Bethany Hunter explains: “Have you ever seen two people that are just terrible for each other? You’re standing on the outside powerless to help as they go through the same vicious cycle again and again. Carousel is about the ups and downs of a toxic relationship and falling in love with hating each other just so you can fall in love all over again. You end up in a bad cycle that leaves you feeling dizzy and like you are on a carousel going round and round, but you just can’t see how unhealthy it is for you.”

The accompanying album ‘Join The Club’ is set to arrive this summer. Speaking about the upcoming record, Hunter continues: “Join The Club” is a call to arms. We were so tired of the music industry being full of sharks and just the world in general at the moment. Everywhere you look, it’s just falling to shit. It’s about not sticking to the rules when you know there’s a better way. It’s middle finger up to old ways, that we can do this without that bullshit. That’s why we called it Join The Club.”

As December Falls will be supporting Hot Milk at their London and Manchester shows next month, before slots at Takedown and Download festivals later this year.