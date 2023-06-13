As December Falls have announced a new tour for winter

As December Falls have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of their upcoming album ‘Join The Club’, set for release on 21st July, and include a night at the Scala in London.
Vocalist Bethany Hunter says: “We are SO excited to be announcing our biggest ever headline tour! We can’t wait to have Dream State and Lizzy Farrall join us on this adventure – we can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces!”
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
6 Stuttgart, Im Wizemann Studio
7 Cologne, Helios37
8 Osnabruck, Bastard Club
10 OBerhausen, Druckluft Club
11 Kassel, Goethes Postamo
12 Hamburg, Indra
14 Hannover, Lux
15 Berlin, Cassiopeia
16 Prague, Cafe V Lese
18 Milan, Legend Club
20 Munich, Backstage Club
21 Wisbaden Kesselhaus
23 Trier, Mergener Hof
26 Bristol, SWX
28 Glasgow, Garage
29 Birmingham, The Mill
30 London, Scala
DECEMBER
1 Manchester, Academy 2
3 Dublin, Grand Social
4 Belfast, Ulster Sports Cub