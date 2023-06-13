As December Falls have announced a new tour for winter

As December Falls have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of their upcoming album ‘Join The Club’, set for release on 21st July, and include a night at the Scala in London.

Vocalist Bethany Hunter says: “We are SO excited to be announcing our biggest ever headline tour! We can’t wait to have Dream State and Lizzy Farrall join us on this adventure – we can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces!”

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

6 Stuttgart, Im Wizemann Studio

7 Cologne, Helios37

8 Osnabruck, Bastard Club

10 OBerhausen, Druckluft Club

11 Kassel, Goethes Postamo

12 Hamburg, Indra

14 Hannover, Lux

15 Berlin, Cassiopeia

16 Prague, Cafe V Lese

18 Milan, Legend Club

20 Munich, Backstage Club

21 Wisbaden Kesselhaus

23 Trier, Mergener Hof

26 Bristol, SWX

28 Glasgow, Garage

29 Birmingham, The Mill

30 London, Scala

DECEMBER

1 Manchester, Academy 2

3 Dublin, Grand Social

4 Belfast, Ulster Sports Cub