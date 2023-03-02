Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’, plus a huge world tour

Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’.

It will be released on 2nd June via Parlophone records, and will follow her 2021 mixtape ‘Demidevil’.

Accompanying the news, Ashnikko has also shared absolutely massive 2023 tour plans, including their biggest show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashnikko explains: “My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into. My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”

Tickets to the WEEDKILLER World Tour are available from Friday 10th March at 10am local time. Fans who pre-order ‘WEEDKILLER’ from Ashnikko’s official store before 10am on Wednesday, 8th March will get first access to their upcoming UK and European show dates before general sale on Friday, March 10th.

The full tour details read:

MARCH

24 – Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro

27 – Tokyo, Japan – Liquid Room

29 – Seoul, South Korea – Watcha Hall

APRIL

01 – Melbourne, Australia – Northcote Theatre (All Ages early show & 18+ late show)

03 – Adelaide, Australia – Hindley Street Music Hall

04 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

06 – Sydney, Australia – Big Top

08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall

SEPTEMBER

15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

16 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

18 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

21 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

22 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

26 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

30 – Richmond, VA – The National

OCTOBER

02 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

05 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard

07 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

13 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

16 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell

19 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

NOVEMBER

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

21 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

22 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

24 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

25 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

05 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

08 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

09 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

11 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre