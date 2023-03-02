Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’, plus a huge world tour

Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’.
It will be released on 2nd June via Parlophone records, and will follow her 2021 mixtape ‘Demidevil’.
Accompanying the news, Ashnikko has also shared absolutely massive 2023 tour plans, including their biggest show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace.
Speaking on the announcement, Ashnikko explains: “My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into. My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”
Tickets to the WEEDKILLER World Tour are available from Friday 10th March at 10am local time. Fans who pre-order ‘WEEDKILLER’ from Ashnikko’s official store before 10am on Wednesday, 8th March will get first access to their upcoming UK and European show dates before general sale on Friday, March 10th.
The full tour details read:
MARCH
24 – Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
27 – Tokyo, Japan – Liquid Room
29 – Seoul, South Korea – Watcha Hall
APRIL
01 – Melbourne, Australia – Northcote Theatre (All Ages early show & 18+ late show)
03 – Adelaide, Australia – Hindley Street Music Hall
04 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
06 – Sydney, Australia – Big Top
08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall
SEPTEMBER
15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
16 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
18 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
21 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
22 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
26 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
28 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
30 – Richmond, VA – The National
OCTOBER
02 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
05 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard
07 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
13 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
16 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell
19 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
NOVEMBER
19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
21 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
22 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
24 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
25 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER
01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
05 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
08 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
09 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
11 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre