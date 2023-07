Atreyu have announced a new EP with teaser single ‘Gone’

Atreyu have announced a new EP.

‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is set for release on 18th August, arriving ahead of their upcoming headline tour, which runs throughout November and December.

“You asked for it, and we listened!” they comment. “We’re heading back again this year for our first proper UK/EU headlining tour in over a decade. We have something truly special in store for everyone and are so excited to see y’all!”

Check out new single ‘Gone’ below.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

12 IRELAND DUBLIN, ACADEMY

13 N.IRELAND BELFAST, LIMELIGHT

15 SCOTLAND GLASGOW, GARAGE

16 ENGLAND NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

18 ENGLAND WOLVERHAMPTON, KK’S STEELMILL

19 ENGLAND MANCHESTER, CLUB ACADEMY

20 ENGLAND BRISTOL, THEKLA

22 ENGLAND LONDON, ELECTRIC BALLROOM

23 ENGLAND BRIGHTON, CHALK

25 GERMANY BERLIN, HOLE 44

26 CZECH REP. PRAGUE, ROCK CAFÉ

27 AUSTRIA VIENNA, SZENE

28 GERMANY MUNICH, BACKSTAGE HALLE

29 SWITZERLAND ZURICH, DYNAMO

DECEMBER

01 SPAIN MADRID, MON LIVE

02 SPAIN BARCELONA, APOLO 2

04 FRANCE PARIS, BACKSTAGE BTM

05 GERMANY MUNSTER, SKATERS PALACE

06 BELGIUM ANTWERP, ZAPPA

07 HOLLAND UTRECHT, TIVOLI

09 GERMANY COLOGNE, KANTINE

10 GERMANY HAMBURG, KNUST

11 DENMARK COPENHAGEN, PUMPEHUSET

12 NORWAY OSLO, JOHN DEE

13 SWEDEN STOCKHOLM, KLUBBEN