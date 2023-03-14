Avenged Sevenfold have dropped a new single, announced a new album and are planning a pair of huge live shows

Avenged Sevenfold have just released their first new music since 2016’s The Stage, with the epic single ‘Nobody’ and its accompanying stop-motion video directed by Chris Hopewell.

This single is taken from the band’s upcoming eighth album, ‘Life Is But A Dream’, set to be released on June 2nd. A press release states that the record was inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus and is lyrically rooted in existentialism and absurdism.

To celebrate the release of their new single, Avenged Sevenfold have announced two huge live shows. They will be playing Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 9th, and New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 23rd. Tickets for these gigs go on sale this Friday, March 17th.