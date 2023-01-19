Babymetal have shared their new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’

Babymetal have shared their first single from their upcoming concept album, ‘The Other One’.

Entitled ‘Metal Kingdom’, it’s the third single to be unveiled from the album, following ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ and ‘Monochrome’.

A trailer for the album has also been released, previewing snippets of all 10 songs from the record, along with visual imagery for each track. ‘The Other One’ is due out on March 24th via Cooking Vinyl.

The Other One tracklist:

1. Metal Kingdom

2. Divine Attack – Shingeki –

3. Mirror Mirror

4. MAYA

5. Time Wave

6. Believing

7. METALIZM

8. Monochrome

9. Light And Darkness

10. THE LEGEND