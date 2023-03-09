Bad//Dreems have announced a new album, ‘HOO HA!’.

Set for release via Farmer & The Owl/BMG Records on 19th May, the news arrives alongside teaser single ‘See You Tomorrow’.

The accompanying video is “akin to the unnerving 15-minute cameo of Lieutenant Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now,” a press release explains. “Replacing Robert Duvall with a meth’d up Australian tradie fresh from an early knock and switching the beaches of Vietnam with the dankness of Hindley Street at 1am on a Saturday, Bad//Dreems remind us of the pressure-cooker planet we currently find ourselves living in.”

