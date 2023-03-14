Bar Stool Preachers have shared their new single ‘Lighthouse Keeper’.

It’s a track from the Brighton group’s upcoming album ‘Above The Static’, due 31st March via Pure Noise Records.

Frontman Tom McFaull says: “Vulnerable, beautiful and moving. Recorded live on its first take, Lighthouse Keeper may well be the most beautiful song the Bar Stool Preachers ever create. Guaranteed to bring even the hardest of hearts to their knees with its life affirming message of strength, and individuality. Lighthouse Keeper is a song for everybody, and heralds the importance of acceptance, patience and kindness in a world that is so often cruel and quick to conformity. Whatever you want to do, do it. Whoever you want to be, be it. Live proud, live loud, and know that you are so, so loved. It takes more strength to be yourself in a world that demands perfection, than any version that somebody else wants you to be, so be yourself, because that’s enough.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band on tour this spring.