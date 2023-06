Be Your Own Pet have announced their new album, ‘Mommy’.

The full-length will arrive on 25th August via Third Man Records, and is preceded by new single ‘Worship The Whip’. It’s the follow-up to ‘Get Awkward’, which arrived back in 2008.

The album was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.

Check out the new single below.