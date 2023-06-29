Be Your Own Pet have announced a UK tour for August

Be Your Own PET have released a new single and announced a UK tour.

‘Goodtime!’ is the latest cut from their new album, ‘Mommy’. The full-length will arrive on 25th August via Third Man Records; it’s the follow-up to ‘Get Awkward’, which arrived back in 2008.

The album was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.

Check out the new single below; the tour will visit:

AUGUST

20 – Broadcast – Glasgow, UK

22 – The Key Club – Leeds, UK

23 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

24 – Concord 2 – Brighton, UK

27 – Rock en Seine – Paris, FR

29 – Rough Trade East – London, UK

30 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

31 – Deaf Institute – Manchester, UK