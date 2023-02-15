Beabadoobee has shared a brand new track, ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has shared a loved-up new single, ‘Glue Song’.

The new track arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Jake Erland and shot on 16mm film in the singer’s home country of the Philippines.

Beabadoobee shared some insight into the song in a statement: “I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me…. A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob [Bugden] in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

You can check out ‘Glue Song’ below.