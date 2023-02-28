Bearings have released a new single ahead of their US tour.

‘Scenery’ is out now via Pure Noise Records, arriving before they hit the road with Knuckle Puck and Real Friends from 1st March.

Dougie Cousins says of the track: “We just wanted to have fun with this one, I think we all enjoy being on the west coast. We did the whole record in the air bnb and it was just one of those things where we wanted to have a good time with it. We’ve written our sad songs and even on this record there’s some of those but we also wanted to write stuff that feels good. I think in this case it was just one of those things where we wanted to feel excited, wanted to jump around, and wanted to have a good time. That’s “Scenery” for us.”

Check it out below.