Bearings have released another new single from their upcoming album – check out ‘Slip’

Bearings have released a new single, ‘Slip’.

It’s the latest track from the band’s third album ‘The Best Part About Being Human’, due for release on 18th August via Pure Noise Records.

“Slip was something that came together on its own,” the band comment. “The chorus sort of has that country sway to it and the versus tell a story about the wonder and fragility of life. The feelings of loving, but knowing you can never be perfect for that person or rather perfect for anyone as you’re only human. Looking into others experiences and how they found their way through the ups and downs together and what that might have looked like.”

