Beartooth have a new album coming this October – check out early single ‘Might Love Myself’

Beartooth have announced a new album, ‘The Surface’.

The full-length is set for release on 13th October via Red Bull Records, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘Might Love Myself’.

“Beartooth’s entire discography has been snapshots of my inner monologue and emotional state over the years with a recurring theme: depression and self-loathing,” says Caleb Shomo. “It’s been tough to understand why I’ve felt the way I do for so long. During the pandemic, I was faced with two distinct paths in life. One — I continue doing nothing to manage the realities of my mental health and continue down a path of self-destruction, ultimately ending in my demise. Two — choose to do the work needed to maintain a healthier relationship with myself, no matter how difficult or painful.”

He continues, “This album is the story of my beginnings in the new world I’ve created for myself. One focused on health, self love, positivity, understanding, hard work, and most of all second chances. At the end of the day, life is short for all of us. We can’t escape the end, so why not make friends with it and live in a world focused on living a personally fulfilling life.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

“The Surface”

“Riptide”

“Doubt Me”

“The Better Me” (Feat. Hardy)

“Might Love Myself”

“Sunshine!”

“What’s Killing You”

“Look The Other Way”

“What Are You Waiting For”

“My New Reality”

“I Was Alive”