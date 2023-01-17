Beartooth’s Brixton Academy show has moved to OVO Arena Wembley

Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray From The Path have announced their London show this March will now take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Taking place on Sunday 19th March, the bands have upgraded the show from London’s O2 Academy Brixton following the tragic and fatal crowd crush at Asake’s show on December 15th, 2022.

Original tickets from the O2 Academy Brixton show remain valid, and additional tickets now available.

The show is part of a wider set of changes to upcoming gigs in the area following the tragedy at the O2 Academy Brixton. Other affected gigs in the coming months include the likes of Sleep Token, PVRIS, Palaye Royale, Hundred Reasons, Pendulum and Lamb Of God. Fans are urged to stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.