Best Ex has announced her debut album, ‘With A Smile’.

The record is set for release on 6th October via Iodine Recordings (US) & Alcopop! Records (UK), and she’s just dropped teaser single ‘I Promise To Ruin Your Life’ too.

“I feel way more excited than nervous. To be totally honest, this is the only thing I have ever wanted,” she says. “So many times, when I feel like I’m flailing around with no direction, the universe seems to give me exactly what I need. In this case, the month I was getting ready to think about recording a new single, Iodine Records randomly reached out to me and asked if I wanted to make an album. I honestly had been feeling like I may never get the opportunity to make a full length on my own—especially with how much the industry has changed since I made music with Candy Hearts. Of course, I said ‘ABSOLUTELY YES.’ It feels like the world is giving me a second chance, and I hope fans will too.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: