Best Ex has teamed up with Luxtides for her new single, ‘Die For You’.

It’s a track from her debut album, ‘With A Smile’. The record is set for release on 6th October via Iodine Recordings (US) & Alcopop! Records (UK).

“We’ve been writing together for years,” Best Ex explains, “and I’ve been absolutely dying to sing a song with her. We’ve both started in the music industry around the same time in a similar scene. I remember, she texted me on her very first tour (at that time, I was on like my second year of touring) just asking for advice about how to function as a woman in an industry where there are so few of us.” 

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. With a Smile
  2. Tell Your Friends
  3. Give Me a Break
  4. Salt On Skin
  5. I Promise To Ruin Your Life
  6. Stay With Me
  7. Die For You
  8. Cut Me Out
  9. What The Hell
  10. Joyride (Glad You Found Me)
  11. The End
  12. Daylight
