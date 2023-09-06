Best Ex has teamed up with Luxtides for her new single, ‘Die For You’.
It’s a track from her debut album, ‘With A Smile’. The record is set for release on 6th October via Iodine Recordings (US) & Alcopop! Records (UK).
“We’ve been writing together for years,” Best Ex explains, “and I’ve been absolutely dying to sing a song with her. We’ve both started in the music industry around the same time in a similar scene. I remember, she texted me on her very first tour (at that time, I was on like my second year of touring) just asking for advice about how to function as a woman in an industry where there are so few of us.”
Check out the new single below.
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- With a Smile
- Tell Your Friends
- Give Me a Break
- Salt On Skin
- I Promise To Ruin Your Life
- Stay With Me
- Die For You
- Cut Me Out
- What The Hell
- Joyride (Glad You Found Me)
- The End
- Daylight