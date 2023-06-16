Bethany Cosentino has released a new track from her upcoming debut solo album.

‘Natural Disaster’ is set for release on 28th July via Concord Records. Produced by Butch Walker, it was written in Nashville and Los Angeles, and she’s just shared ‘Easy’.

She says of the track: “I’m not someone who can sit still for long without my brain going into overdrive, but when I’m just sitting alone in my car, I feel peace, I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I’d be. I’ve been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I’ve ever written that feels… healthy.

“When I’m spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters. When you’re not used to healthy, respectful love, it can be difficult to accept it and I find myself trying to push it away sometimes. This song is about accepting that love into your life and it’s by far the most vulnerable I’ve ever really allowed myself to get when it comes to writing about love. Love should make you feel good, as corny as that sounds!”

Check out the single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: