Bethany Cosentino has released a new solo single, ‘For A Moment’

Bethany Cosentino has released a new track from her upcoming debut solo album.

‘Natural Disaster’ is set for release on 28th July via Concord Records. Produced by Butch Walker, it was written in Nashville and Los Angeles, and she’s just shared ‘For A Moment’.

“The idea for “For A Moment” came to me one morning on a writing trip to Nashville,” Bethany explains. “After waking up to the tragic news of an acquaintance‘s partners’ sudden death. I was laying in bed thinking about how quickly it can all be gone, and how important it is to lean into love and vulnerability while we’re here. As the world changes, moments of joy mean more now than ever before, even if they only last for a moment.

“I brought the idea to Kate York, Madi Diaz and Sarah Buxton, and the magic of collaboration and songwriting just flowed. I knew I wanted this to be a beautifully lush song filled with mandolin, pedal steel and huge harmonies. It’s also a song that really allowed me to play with my range as a singer. No holding back on this one, literally and figuratively.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads: