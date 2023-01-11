Big Joanie have announced a new North American tour

Big Joanie have revealed their first-ever North American tour, set to kick off in the spring.

The announcement is accompanied by the release of a live performance video of ‘Cactus Tree’, a single off their newest album, ‘Back Home’. The video was filmed at the Hermitage Works Studios in the trio’s hometown of London.

The tour will span both coasts of the United States, from Denver, Colorado to Portland, Oregon, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.

The show at Union Pool in Brooklyn has already sold out, with the trio adding another NYC show on May 26 at Baby’s All Right. All dates are listed below, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 13.

MARCH

19 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

22 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

25 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern

26 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

28 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

31 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

MAY

19 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Purgatory

20 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records

22 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd Music House

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool – SOLD OUT

26 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

29 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

30 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

JUNE

1 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s Grandview

2 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle