Big Joanie have announced a new North American tour

Big Joanie have revealed their first-ever North American tour, set to kick off in the spring.
The announcement is accompanied by the release of a live performance video of ‘Cactus Tree’, a single off their newest album, ‘Back Home’. The video was filmed at the Hermitage Works Studios in the trio’s hometown of London.
The tour will span both coasts of the United States, from Denver, Colorado to Portland, Oregon, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Brooklyn.
The show at Union Pool in Brooklyn has already sold out, with the trio adding another NYC show on May 26 at Baby’s All Right. All dates are listed below, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 13.
MARCH
19 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
22 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival
25 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern
26 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
28 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
31 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
MAY
19 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Purgatory
20 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records
22 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd Music House
23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
25 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool – SOLD OUT
26 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right
29 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
30 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
JUNE
1 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s Grandview
2 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle