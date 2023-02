Big Scary Monsters have announced a new Big Day Out all-dayer.

The one-day event will this year happen in Oxford, taking over the Florence Park Community Centre on Saturday 15th April.

Sets will come from Ditz, Lambrini Girls, Cheerbleederz (pictured), Jack Goldstien, Pet Sematary, S.T Manville, SUDS and more still to be announced.

Tickets are £16 (Early Bird) £18 (General Admission) plus a low income option of £12. Visit bsm.rocks/bigdayout for more information.