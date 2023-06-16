Big Special have shared their new single, ‘This Here Ain’t Water’

Big Special have released a new single, ‘This Here Ain’t Water’.

Following on from recent drop ‘SHITHOUSE’ and the Black Country, Midlands duo – Joe Hicklin (singer) and Callum Moloney (drums) – performance at The Great Escape, it arrives ahead of their show at Moth Club, London on 21st June supporting Soul Glo.

“It’s basically an inward sermon, when you’re stuck in your head egging yourself on about how rough times feel,” they explain. “It’s about media and politics. It’s about self-medication. It’s about a lack of options. It’s about the thinning of the common understanding between the social classes of England, and feeling stuck, watching it all happen.”

Check it out below.