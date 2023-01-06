Big Thief are inviting teachers to bring their students along to soundchecks on their US tour

Big Thief are inviting teachers to bring their students along to the soundchecks in each city of their upcoming US tour.

The band posted to social media yesterday (5th January), encouraging teachers to reach out to them via the email address bigthiefsoundcheck@gmail.com for further information.

The message reads “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” The band has also asked teachers to reach out to them with ideas on how to best organise the experience for their students.

Dearest educators and students💥Big Thief is looking to bring an educational component to the touring process by offering open invitations for teachers to bring their students to our soundchecks on the upcoming 2023 US tour. Reach out to us at bigthiefsoundcheck at gmail pic.twitter.com/z4eMWNca4n — Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) January 5, 2023

The band are hoping to inspire students by offering a Q&A with their band members following the soundcheck, and giving a unique insight into the process of creating music. The tour will kick off on Tuesday January 31 at Higher Ground in Burlington, and will wrap with a show at Radio City Music Hall in early March.

The tour coincides with the release of the band’s fifth studio album, ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You’, which was released last May.