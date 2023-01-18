Black Honey have shared their huge new track, ‘Up Against It’

Black Honey have kicked off their 2023 with another taster from their upcoming album, ‘A Fistful of Peaches’, ‘Up Against It’.

“This song is an open letter to my younger self,” Izzy Phillips explains. “And to every young discriminated and marginalised person out there. I want so bad to give them an anthem that was instead of “fuck the world” would give them a screaming discovery of new found kindness towards themselves.

“Troubled young people give themselves the hardest time of all. I want to tell them that you are hurting and things are harder than you ever thought they could be, but all you have to do is show up for yourself every day. Things aren’t always going to go to plan but I know that future you is fucking proud of who you are now. And you will look back on yourself with huge admiration. Give yourself a break kid, you were up against it.”

It comes alongside a video directed by Izzy and the band, which you can check out below.

Featuring the previous singles ‘Charlie Bronson’, ‘Out of My Mind’ and ‘Heavy’, ‘A Fistful of Peaches’ is set for release on 17th March.

“Most of this record is me trying to figure out where the line is between normal mental health and when you’re having breakdowns every day that then become part of normal,” Izzy explains. “I thought everyone cried everyday, I thought everyone had traumatic flashbacks and nightmares. This album is like, what the fuck? I didn’t have to have that? It’s like opening a new door to a future that I didn’t think possible, but it’s also soured by the realisation that I had to suffer through so much that I shouldn’t have had to. I don’t know what I’ll make next but it won’t be where I was when I made this.”

Black Honey’s upcoming shows read:

MARCH

24 Bedford – Esquires

25 Norwich – Arts Centre

26 Birmingham – O2 Academy2

28 Exeter – Cavern

29 Bristol – Thekla

31 Brighton – CHALK

APRIL

01 Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

02 Sheffield – Foundry

04 Manchester – Gorilla

05 Newcastle – University

06 Glasgow – Classic Grand

08 Liverpool – District

09 Stoke – Sugarmill

11 Southend – Chinnerys

12 London – KOKO