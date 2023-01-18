Black Honey have shared their huge new track, ‘Up Against It’

Black Honey have kicked off their 2023 with another taster from their upcoming album, ‘A Fistful of Peaches’, ‘Up Against It’.
“This song is an open letter to my younger self,” Izzy Phillips explains. “And to every young discriminated and marginalised person out there. I want so bad to give them an anthem that was instead of “fuck the world” would give them a screaming discovery of new found kindness towards themselves.
“Troubled young people give themselves the hardest time of all. I want to tell them that you are hurting and things are harder than you ever thought they could be, but all you have to do is show up for yourself every day. Things aren’t always going to go to plan but I know that future you is fucking proud of who you are now. And you will look back on yourself with huge admiration. Give yourself a break kid, you were up against it.”
It comes alongside a video directed by Izzy and the band, which you can check out below.
Featuring the previous singles ‘Charlie Bronson’, ‘Out of My Mind’ and ‘Heavy’, ‘A Fistful of Peaches’ is set for release on 17th March.
“Most of this record is me trying to figure out where the line is between normal mental health and when you’re having breakdowns every day that then become part of normal,” Izzy explains. “I thought everyone cried everyday, I thought everyone had traumatic flashbacks and nightmares. This album is like, what the fuck? I didn’t have to have that? It’s like opening a new door to a future that I didn’t think possible, but it’s also soured by the realisation that I had to suffer through so much that I shouldn’t have had to. I don’t know what I’ll make next but it won’t be where I was when I made this.”
Black Honey’s upcoming shows read:
MARCH
24 Bedford – Esquires
25 Norwich – Arts Centre
26 Birmingham – O2 Academy2
28 Exeter – Cavern
29 Bristol – Thekla
31 Brighton – CHALK
APRIL
01 Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
02 Sheffield – Foundry
04 Manchester – Gorilla
05 Newcastle – University
06 Glasgow – Classic Grand
08 Liverpool – District
09 Stoke – Sugarmill
11 Southend – Chinnerys
12 London – KOKO